12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Simpple SPPL stock moved upwards by 42.7% to $1.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Solidion Technology STI stock increased by 25.62% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
- 1847 Holdings EFSH shares rose 19.22% to $0.57.
- FuelCell Energy FCEL shares moved upwards by 18.4% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.1 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS shares rose 12.04% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- HUHUTECH International Gr HUHU shares rose 6.66% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.0 million.
Losers
- iPower IPW stock declined by 25.0% to $0.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Expion360 XPON shares decreased by 19.72% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Microvast Holdings MVST stock fell 14.81% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $210.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock fell 14.7% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares fell 13.41% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC shares declined by 12.63% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in