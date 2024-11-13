12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock increased by 71.2% to $5.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- Genius Gr GNS shares increased by 30.47% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Cava Group CAVA shares rose 16.52% to $169.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rivian Automotive RIVN shares increased by 11.53% to $11.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Faraday Future FFIE stock increased by 10.2% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- ZEEKR Intelligent Tech ZK shares rose 8.84% to $28.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion.
Losers
- Wag Group PET shares decreased by 41.4% to $0.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Vroom VRM shares decreased by 27.85% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares fell 25.61% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Groupon GRPN shares fell 21.29% to $8.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Chegg CHGG stock decreased by 17.52% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $149.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Light & Wonder LNW shares declined by 12.08% to $90.12. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
