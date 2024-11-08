12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Webtoon Entertainment WBTN shares rose 17.8% to $13.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Gray Television GTN shares rose 9.89% to $8.33. The company's market cap stands at $830.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock increased by 9.09% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- TruGolf Holdings TRUG shares rose 7.08% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Grindr GRND stock increased by 6.29% to $15.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares rose 5.96% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
Losers
- Fangdd Network Group DUO stock fell 14.5% to $1.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Pinterest PINS shares declined by 12.06% to $29.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Trade Desk TTD stock fell 8.99% to $120.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- E W Scripps SSP stock fell 5.84% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Skillz SKLZ shares fell 5.8% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $94.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- KT KT stock fell 5.75% to $15.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in