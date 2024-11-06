9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Revolve Gr RVLV shares increased by 19.1% to $30.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tesla TSLA stock increased by 11.53% to $280.44. The company's market cap stands at $900.2 billion.
- Universal Technical UTI shares increased by 10.98% to $19.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Linkage Global LGCB stock decreased by 17.7% to $0.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- ThredUp TDUP stock declined by 12.81% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Latham Group SWIM stock declined by 9.58% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $687.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- iRobot IRBT stock fell 8.94% to $9.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- QuantaSing Group QSG stock declined by 8.83% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $158.4 million.
- Uxin UXIN stock decreased by 8.79% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.9 million.
