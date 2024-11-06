12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Regenxbio RGNX stock increased by 16.6% to $10.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Tango Therapeutics TNGX shares increased by 15.83% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.8 million.
- Macrogenics MGNX shares increased by 15.11% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $272.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Xylo Technologies XYLO stock rose 14.4% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Globus Medical GMED shares moved upwards by 13.77% to $85.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Processa Pharma PCSA stock increased by 13.63% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
Losers
- Exact Sciences EXAS stock decreased by 26.6% to $52.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares declined by 24.53% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock declined by 21.16% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- PACS Group PACS shares decreased by 20.49% to $23.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Evotec EVO stock fell 19.66% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Bionomics BNOX shares declined by 15.93% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
