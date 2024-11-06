12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- GEO Group GEO stock rose 23.1% to $18.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB shares rose 19.71% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- CoreCivic CXW shares increased by 19.58% to $16.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW shares moved upwards by 19.02% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.0 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 14.7% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Mercury Sys MRCY shares increased by 13.36% to $38.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Vast Renewables VSTE shares fell 44.0% to $3.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $89.9 million.
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock fell 40.91% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares fell 25.79% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.
- Simpple SPPL shares declined by 17.76% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Sunrun RUN stock decreased by 16.03% to $14.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Plug Power PLUG stock decreased by 15.48% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in