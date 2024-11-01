12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Vast Renewables VSTE shares moved upwards by 256.0% to $7.12 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.4 million.
- Interface TILE shares rose 32.45% to $23.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Nuburu BURU shares rose 26.44% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Avis Budget Gr CAR shares moved upwards by 19.79% to $99.43. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- American Superconductor AMSC stock increased by 17.06% to $28.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 12.04% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.2 million.
Losers
- MDU Resources Gr MDU stock declined by 46.9% to $15.31 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares declined by 21.78% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock declined by 15.98% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- 1847 Holdings EFSH stock fell 13.21% to $0.46.
- Asure Software ASUR stock declined by 12.2% to $8.71. The company's market cap stands at $230.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Volato Group SOAR shares decreased by 11.61% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
