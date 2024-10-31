12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Autonomix Medical AMIX stock increased by 50.8% to $15.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Tenon Medical TNON shares rose 34.96% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Aerovate Therapeutics AVTE shares increased by 25.56% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- Alphatec Holdings ATEC stock increased by 24.73% to $7.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $984.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Envista Holdings NVST stock increased by 14.4% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL shares increased by 13.46% to $245.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB stock fell 51.8% to $0.93 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Equillium EQ shares fell 42.76% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares decreased by 21.34% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- CalciMedica CALC shares decreased by 19.8% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.
- Psyence Biomedical PBM shares decreased by 19.15% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Compass Pathways CMPS stock decreased by 16.81% to $5.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in