12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares rose 53.7% to $0.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday.
- Reddit RDDT shares increased by 20.25% to $98.3. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Global Mofy AI GMM shares moved upwards by 17.45% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Snap SNAP shares moved upwards by 10.83% to $12.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- LQR House LQR shares increased by 8.52% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Anghami ANGH shares rose 8.21% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
Losers
- Thryv Holdings THRY stock decreased by 13.8% to $15.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $573.5 million.
- Criteo CRTO shares fell 8.35% to $39.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares declined by 6.71% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Trump Media & Technology DJT stock decreased by 6.12% to $48.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares fell 5.67% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares declined by 5.56% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
