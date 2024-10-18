12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

October 18, 2024 4:31 PM | 2 min read |

Gainers

  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock rose 12.5% to $3.5 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Alta Global Group MMA shares rose 10.73% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ shares rose 8.36% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock increased by 6.28% to $5.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
  • Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • Vision Marine VMAR shares increased by 4.84% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Losers

  • Nxu NXU shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.25 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
  • Worksport WKSP stock fell 4.23% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
  • Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock fell 3.8% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
  • Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares decreased by 3.41% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares declined by 3.39% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • GoPro GPRO shares declined by 3.06% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $193.9 million.

