12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Taoping TAOP shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.56 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- CompoSecure CMPO shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $15.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- DatChat DATS shares increased by 4.65% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- CCSC Technology CCTG stock rose 4.54% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Intrusion INTZ shares rose 4.29% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Vuzix VUZI shares rose 3.11% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.6 million.
Losers
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares fell 7.6% to $0.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Saiheat SAIH shares fell 5.34% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- CISO Global CISO stock declined by 5.0% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL shares fell 4.93% to $6.37. The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.
- Quantum QMCO stock declined by 4.87% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- My Size MYSZ shares declined by 4.67% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
