12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- NextNav NN shares increased by 5.0% to $8.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares moved upwards by 3.68% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Bit Digital BTBT shares increased by 3.34% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $502.4 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH stock rose 3.0% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares moved upwards by 2.95% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.
- Lantronix LTRX stock moved upwards by 2.67% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $158.5 million.
Losers
- Digital Ally DGLY shares decreased by 5.3% to $1.08 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Zapata Computing Holdings ZPTA stock declined by 5.2% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares fell 5.0% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
- Karooooo KARO stock decreased by 4.99% to $43.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Quantum Computing QUBT stock decreased by 2.71% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
