12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Carmell CTCX shares increased by 51.2% to $0.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock rose 23.64% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million.
- Kezar Life Sciences KZR stock moved upwards by 21.54% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares increased by 18.47% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD stock increased by 10.83% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Oncology Institute TOI stock rose 10.28% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
Losers
- Nexalin Technology NXL stock decreased by 11.8% to $0.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock fell 11.53% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Bio-Path Hldgs BPTH shares decreased by 10.93% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Cue Biopharma CUE shares declined by 9.44% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $67.0 million.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock decreased by 9.31% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Exicure XCUR stock decreased by 7.2% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
