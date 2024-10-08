12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- WidePoint WYY shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $3.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- ZenaTech ZENA stock increased by 8.3% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
- CVD Equipment CVV stock increased by 7.19% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock rose 6.3% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $68.3 million.
- DocuSign DOCU shares rose 5.47% to $66.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares rose 4.74% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
Losers
- Cemtrex CETX shares declined by 24.8% to $1.03 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock declined by 22.68% to $7.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- MMTEC MTC stock decreased by 18.9% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock declined by 16.85% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.0 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC shares fell 13.71% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $852.5 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS shares declined by 11.48% to $29.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
