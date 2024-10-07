12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Scholar Rock Holding SRRK shares moved upwards by 324.2% to $31.48 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- LogicMark LGMK shares increased by 17.27% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Cue Biopharma CUE stock increased by 16.37% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.
- Akoya Biosciences AKYA stock moved upwards by 15.82% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $159.3 million.
- WORK Medical Technology WOK stock moved upwards by 15.49% to $5.44. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- iBio IBIO stock rose 14.84% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
Losers
- Trevena TRVN shares declined by 45.0% to $2.54 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Galecto GLTO shares decreased by 26.03% to $8.64. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock declined by 24.25% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock fell 19.0% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock declined by 15.84% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA stock decreased by 13.46% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in