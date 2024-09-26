12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock increased by 26.6% to $3.69 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $956.4 million.
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO stock increased by 26.6% to $6.14. The company's market cap stands at $67.9 million.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock increased by 24.2% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- TAL Education TAL stock increased by 23.25% to $10.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
- Uxin UXIN shares moved upwards by 22.97% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares rose 21.39% to $7.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Alta Global Group MMA stock fell 15.4% to $1.76 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI shares decreased by 13.08% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Golden Sun Health GSUN shares fell 11.43% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- Genius Gr GNS shares fell 9.78% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- MakeMyTrip MMYT shares fell 9.22% to $96.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.
- Thunder Power Holdings AIEV stock fell 8.23% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
