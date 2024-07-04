12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU shares increased by 32.6% to $16.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.3 million.
- TuanChe TC shares moved upwards by 14.54% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Paramount Global PARA shares increased by 13.05% to $12.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
- Paramount Global PARAA stock increased by 8.69% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion.
- HUYA HUYA shares increased by 6.63% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Urban One UONE shares increased by 5.55% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $94.3 million.
Losers
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares fell 8.6% to $1.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Hanryu Holdings HRYU shares decreased by 6.35% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Loop Media LPTV stock decreased by 5.86% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Global Mofy Metaverse GMM shares declined by 5.57% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Motorsport Games MSGM stock decreased by 5.07% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares decreased by 4.01% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
