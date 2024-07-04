12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock moved upwards by 57.2% to $0.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Mesa Air Gr MESA shares moved upwards by 13.86% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares rose 9.84% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 7.44% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
- Caravelle Intl Gr CACO shares moved upwards by 7.16% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock rose 7.14% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Shapeways Holdings SHPW shares declined by 68.1% to $0.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Solidion Technology STI shares decreased by 21.46% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- Ocean Power Techs OPTT stock declined by 10.51% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
- Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock decreased by 9.44% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Complete Solaria CSLR stock decreased by 5.68% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares decreased by 5.01% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
