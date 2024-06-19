12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Nexalin Technology NXL stock increased by 48.1% to $1.54 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock moved upwards by 40.0% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
- ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock increased by 18.51% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Talphera TLPH shares increased by 15.18% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Geovax Labs GOVX stock rose 13.15% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock moved upwards by 8.94% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
Losers
- Biolase BIOL stock fell 15.5% to $0.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Castle Biosciences CSTL shares declined by 10.77% to $19.82. The company's market cap stands at $547.1 million.
- Mustang Bio MBIO shares fell 10.59% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
- Evaxion Biotech EVAX stock decreased by 9.53% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Soligenix SNGX shares declined by 8.5% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- BIMI Holdings BIMI stock declined by 7.41% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
