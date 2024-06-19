12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Presto Automation PRST shares moved upwards by 33.1% to $0.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- DatChat DATS shares moved upwards by 21.13% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares moved upwards by 14.36% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Cyngn CYN shares increased by 9.57% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Arteris AIP stock rose 6.89% to $8.68. The company's market cap stands at $333.9 million.
- Intrusion INTZ stock rose 5.73% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
Losers
- WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY stock declined by 9.2% to $1.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- GSI Technology GSIT shares decreased by 6.37% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell 6.14% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL shares decreased by 5.66% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock decreased by 5.18% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Extreme Networks EXTR shares declined by 5.17% to $11.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in