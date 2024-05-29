12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Gamer Pakistan GPAK stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $0.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- AST SpaceMobile ASTS stock increased by 15.19% to $6.14. The company's market cap stands at $857.2 million.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock moved upwards by 8.19% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
- Collective Audience CAUD stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Vivid Seats SEAT stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $683.4 million.
- So-Young Intl SY stock increased by 6.95% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Sify Technologies SIFY shares decreased by 19.6% to $1.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $247.4 million.
- Onfolio Holdings ONFO shares fell 15.04% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- JOYY YY stock decreased by 8.43% to $29.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares declined by 6.59% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Telephone and Data TDS stock fell 5.88% to $17.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO shares declined by 5.76% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
