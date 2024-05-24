12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Faraday Future FFIE stock increased by 12.6% to $1.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP shares increased by 9.8% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Deckers Outdoor DECK shares rose 8.93% to $985.5. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lanvin Group Hldgs LANV shares rose 8.78% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.8 million.
- China Automotive Systems CAAS stock rose 7.44% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $113.1 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS shares increased by 7.18% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million.
Losers
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock decreased by 17.2% to $0.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Phoenix Motor PEV shares fell 12.26% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH stock declined by 11.72% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares decreased by 11.62% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
- Forza X1 FRZA shares fell 10.2% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares fell 7.38% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
