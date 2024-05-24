12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Getaround GETR stock rose 17.0% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- SOS SOS stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares increased by 8.16% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW stock moved upwards by 7.96% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $108.4 million.
- Satellogic SATL stock moved upwards by 6.41% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million.
- Applied UV AUVIP shares rose 6.12% to $1.56.
Losers
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock decreased by 16.9% to $0.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock fell 9.78% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC shares decreased by 8.33% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock decreased by 8.3% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares fell 8.18% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Castor Maritime CTRM shares fell 7.35% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
