Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:00AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Applied UV Inc is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The company operates in two reportable segments: the design, manufacture, assembly and distribution of automated disinfecting systems for use in public spaces, hospitals and other healthcare facilities (Disinfectant segment) and the manufacture of fine mirrors specifically for the hospitality industry (Hospitality segment). It derives majority of the revenue from the Hospitality segment.

Applied UV Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied UV (AUVIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVIP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Applied UV's (AUVIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Applied UV (AUVIP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Applied UV

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied UV (AUVIP)?

A

The stock price for Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVIP) is $25.1001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:22:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied UV (AUVIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied UV.

Q

When is Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVIP) reporting earnings?

A

Applied UV does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Applied UV (AUVIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied UV.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied UV (AUVIP) operate in?

A

Applied UV is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.