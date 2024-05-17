12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Presto Automation PRST stock rose 35.9% to $0.22 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- SPI Energy SPI shares moved upwards by 23.31% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH stock rose 18.9% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
- AMTD Digital HKD stock moved upwards by 16.97% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $849.8 million.
- Ouster OUST stock increased by 15.86% to $13.51. The company's market cap stands at $610.9 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock increased by 15.77% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
Losers
- AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares fell 30.2% to $1.5 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares decreased by 21.98% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- AEye LIDR stock fell 19.69% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Bit Origin BTOG stock fell 18.0% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- DXC Technology DXC shares decreased by 15.62% to $16.77. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cerence CRNC stock declined by 13.5% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
