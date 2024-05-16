12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 22.4% to $0.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH stock rose 13.39% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Sonder Holdings SOND stock moved upwards by 11.41% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
- PetMed Express PETS stock increased by 8.83% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $104.2 million.
- Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO stock moved upwards by 8.09% to $8.08. The company's market cap stands at $366.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH shares rose 7.05% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
Losers
- Selina Hospitality SLNA stock fell 18.8% to $0.1 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.
- Sleep Number SNBR stock decreased by 14.43% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $312.5 million.
- GameStop GME stock decreased by 11.74% to $34.91. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
- Under Armour UAA shares decreased by 10.33% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Serve Robotics SERV shares fell 9.49% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Under Armour UA shares decreased by 9.16% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
