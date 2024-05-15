12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock increased by 45.6% to $0.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- 1847 Holdings EFSH shares rose 19.33% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY shares moved upwards by 18.33% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- iPower IPW shares increased by 15.42% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- NEXTracker NXT shares increased by 13.88% to $48.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Blue Bird BLBD shares moved upwards by 9.43% to $55.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- SunPower SPWR stock declined by 22.1% to $3.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $600.1 million.
- VirTra VTSI stock decreased by 21.94% to $12.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock declined by 14.67% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Caravelle Intl Gr CACO stock declined by 11.12% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS shares decreased by 10.78% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock decreased by 8.67% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
