12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- iSun ISUN shares increased by 38.2% to $0.18 during Wednesday's regular session.
- Innodata INOD stock moved upwards by 37.68% to $9.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hyster-Yale Materials HY shares increased by 23.85% to $73.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares moved upwards by 21.28% to $7.35. The company's market cap stands at $140.4 million.
- Ameresco AMRC shares moved upwards by 19.01% to $26.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Satellogic SATL stock increased by 13.28% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.1 million.
Losers
- LegalZoom.com LZ shares fell 24.2% to $9.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alight ALIT shares declined by 15.99% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock fell 14.89% to $7.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Graphex Gr GRFX stock decreased by 14.49% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- Lichen China LICN stock decreased by 12.18% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- Montrose Environmental Gr MEG stock fell 12.09% to $41.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
