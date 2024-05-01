12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Akanda AKAN shares moved upwards by 69.1% to $0.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares moved upwards by 25.17% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Predictive Oncology POAI shares increased by 23.4% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI shares moved upwards by 19.0% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock moved upwards by 18.08% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- IGC Pharma IGC stock moved upwards by 17.15% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
Losers
- CVRx CVRX stock fell 20.5% to $12.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $266.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares declined by 18.22% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- BiomX PHGE shares decreased by 14.41% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock decreased by 11.8% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- CVS Health CVS stock decreased by 11.67% to $59.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Barinthus Biotherapeutics BRNS stock decreased by 8.79% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
