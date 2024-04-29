12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH stock rose 71.0% to $25.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG shares moved upwards by 40.91% to $29.69. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Akanda AKAN shares moved upwards by 25.63% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares rose 22.62% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- Scorpius Holdings SCPX shares increased by 22.6% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- NKGen Biotech NKGN shares rose 11.8% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
Losers
- Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares declined by 53.9% to $7.43 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock declined by 20.53% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock declined by 11.19% to $14.16. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA stock declined by 10.44% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock decreased by 10.01% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares decreased by 8.03% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
