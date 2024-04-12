12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares rose 5.0% to $0.6 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.
- Microvision MVIS stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.0 million.
- NextNav NN shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $7.78. The company's market cap stands at $875.6 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $11.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.7 million.
- Expensify EXFY stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $127.8 million.
Losers
- OMNIQ OMQS stock decreased by 3.9% to $0.5 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- One Stop Systems OSS shares decreased by 3.84% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
- My Size MYSZ stock decreased by 3.49% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- T Stamp IDAI stock declined by 3.09% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock declined by 2.78% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares decreased by 2.59% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
