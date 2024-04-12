12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 18.5% to $1.28 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.4 million.
- Sonder Holdings SOND shares moved upwards by 16.73% to $5.54. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
- Coupang CPNG stock increased by 10.69% to $21.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 billion.
- BT Brands BTBD shares moved upwards by 8.98% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Xcel Brands XELB shares increased by 8.65% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Smart Share Glb EM stock rose 8.1% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.8 million.
Losers
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock declined by 26.2% to $0.48 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock fell 16.39% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock fell 15.26% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- Meta Data AIU shares declined by 13.81% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
- JX Luxventure JXJT shares fell 12.78% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- iRobot IRBT shares declined by 11.78% to $8.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in