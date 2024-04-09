12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Jaguar Health JAGX shares rose 25.3% to $0.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
- aTyr Pharma LIFE shares rose 10.45% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $128.7 million.
- Corvus Pharma CRVS shares increased by 7.36% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
- ImmuCell ICCC shares increased by 7.27% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares moved upwards by 6.46% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Xilio Therapeutics XLO shares increased by 5.34% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.
Losers
- Apyx Medical APYX shares declined by 6.1% to $1.38 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- NKGen Biotech NKGN shares decreased by 6.11% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- Molecular Templates MTEM shares decreased by 5.95% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Medigus MDGS stock declined by 5.62% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares declined by 5.18% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock fell 4.98% to $13.76. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
