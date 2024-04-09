12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Farmer Bros FARM stock increased by 4.8% to $3.48 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.3 million.
- Pricesmart PSMT stock moved upwards by 4.69% to $86.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Hempacco HPCO shares rose 4.34% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Elevai Labs ELAB stock rose 3.63% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Mangoceuticals MGRX shares moved upwards by 2.61% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares increased by 2.51% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
Losers
- WD-40 WDFC shares decreased by 3.5% to $246.07 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Smart for Life SMFL shares decreased by 3.0% to $0.65.
- Honest Co HNST shares declined by 2.96% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.1 million.
- Australian Oilseeds Hldgs COOT stock fell 2.48% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- Reborn Coffee REBN stock declined by 1.71% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Veru VERU stock fell 1.69% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $168.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
