11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Polar Power POLA shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $0.61 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares rose 8.65% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL stock increased by 6.83% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Vast Renewables VSTE shares increased by 4.85% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million.
- SKYX Platforms SKYX shares rose 4.58% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $126.2 million.
Losers
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 21.3% to $0.87 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Expion360 XPON stock fell 13.47% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Energous WATT stock fell 11.34% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Shapeways Holdings SHPW shares declined by 8.09% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Quhuo QH shares fell 6.49% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares fell 6.08% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
