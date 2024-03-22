12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Intellicheck IDN stock increased by 7.5% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cemtrex CETX shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Hitek Global HKIT stock increased by 4.69% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- Indie Semiconductor INDI shares increased by 4.55% to $6.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB stock rose 4.44% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock increased by 4.41% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
Losers
- Meta Materials MMAT stock decreased by 6.3% to $2.23 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- MariaDB MRDB shares declined by 4.75% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- My Size MYSZ stock decreased by 3.67% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Bridgeline Digital BLIN shares declined by 3.6% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- CalAmp CAMP shares declined by 3.49% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock decreased by 3.37% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in