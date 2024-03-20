12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Nortech Systems NSYS shares increased by 19.3% to $12.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Micron Technology MU shares rose 14.3% to $110.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Banzai International BNZI stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock rose 5.76% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Intapp INTA stock rose 5.41% to $36.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Indie Semiconductor INDI shares increased by 5.05% to $6.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Presto Automation PRST stock fell 6.7% to $0.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- CS Disco LAW shares fell 6.64% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.0 million.
- Blend Labs BLND shares fell 6.39% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $776.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Datasea DTSS shares decreased by 5.42% to $7.51. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL shares decreased by 4.91% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock decreased by 4.44% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
