12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- PDD Holdings PDD stock increased by 17.6% to $150.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $199.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Vision Marine VMAR stock moved upwards by 14.24% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG stock rose 10.21% to $15.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock increased by 9.43% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Xcel Brands XELB stock rose 6.61% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- Conn's CONN shares moved upwards by 6.42% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.4 million.
Losers
- Signet Jewelers SIG stock declined by 11.5% to $90.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Interactive Strength TRNR shares decreased by 11.31% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET shares declined by 5.58% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares decreased by 4.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- JX Luxventure JXJT stock fell 3.85% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Stitch Fix SFIX shares fell 3.5% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $265.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
