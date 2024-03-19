12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Sarcos Technology STRC shares increased by 11.5% to $2.03 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- Exela Technologies XELA stock rose 6.78% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock moved upwards by 6.64% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $257.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock increased by 6.42% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock increased by 4.63% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
- Limbach Holdings LMB stock increased by 4.49% to $43.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Momentus MNTS shares fell 20.8% to $0.47 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC stock declined by 6.67% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.4 million.
- Solidion Technology STI shares decreased by 6.15% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.1 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock fell 4.52% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Knightscope KSCP shares decreased by 4.28% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares fell 4.1% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in