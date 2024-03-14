12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Mondee Hldgs MOND shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $2.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Despegar.com DESP stock rose 11.22% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $726.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares rose 9.88% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock rose 9.75% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- China Liberal Education CLEU stock increased by 7.95% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- JOANN JOAN stock rose 7.61% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
Losers
- Xcel Brands XELB stock decreased by 31.6% to $0.67 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- The One Group Hospitality STKS stock fell 11.02% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock decreased by 9.73% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI shares declined by 7.92% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA stock decreased by 7.2% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell 5.8% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
