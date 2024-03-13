12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Molina Healthcare MOH stock moved upwards by 24.2% to $503.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 billion.
- Evoke Pharma EVOK shares rose 18.54% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Aptorum Gr APM stock rose 11.75% to $4.84. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
- Galecto GLTO shares moved upwards by 10.49% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA stock moved upwards by 9.99% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH shares increased by 9.87% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
Losers
- Spruce Biosciences SPRB stock declined by 75.2% to $1.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- Qilian Intl Hldg Gr QLI stock fell 9.1% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- NuCana NCNA stock fell 8.58% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC stock decreased by 7.9% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
- Bright Green BGXX shares declined by 7.48% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- Lipocine LPCN stock declined by 7.1% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in