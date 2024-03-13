12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Minim MINM shares moved upwards by 39.3% to $6.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

Nano Labs NA shares rose 16.66% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $141.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock increased by 16.15% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

MariaDB MRDB shares moved upwards by 11.3% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

AEye LIDR stock increased by 9.4% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

CISO Global CISO shares moved upwards by 8.03% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.0 million.

Losers

Luna Innovations LUNA stock fell 23.3% to $4.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.5 million.

ReAlpha Tech Corp AIRE shares declined by 16.25% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.

Bit Origin BTOG stock decreased by 15.35% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

Socket Mobile SCKT stock decreased by 9.81% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Identiv INVE stock fell 8.71% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $150.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Phunware PHUN stock declined by 6.26% to $9.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

