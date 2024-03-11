12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

CareMax CMAX stock increased by 16.9% to $8.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock moved upwards by 12.34% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.

LifeMD LFMD shares increased by 11.19% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

SCWorx WORX stock increased by 9.13% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

Innate Pharma IPHA shares rose 8.79% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.0 million.

Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares rose 8.41% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $163.6 million.

Losers

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock declined by 22.3% to $1.95 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD stock declined by 15.05% to $20.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

PaxMedica PXMD stock fell 12.4% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock decreased by 10.16% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.

Ocular Therapeutix OCUL stock decreased by 9.05% to $8.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Atreca BCEL shares decreased by 8.83% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

