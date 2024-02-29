12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares rose 14.8% to $2.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

Sweetgreen SG shares increased by 13.73% to $14.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Interactive Strength TRNR shares moved upwards by 11.62% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares rose 9.44% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares moved upwards by 7.21% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Visionary Holdings GV stock rose 7.05% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Losers

Fisker FSR stock decreased by 19.7% to $0.58 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $313.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Jakks Pacific JAKK shares declined by 11.03% to $31.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

J-Long Group JL shares fell 10.19% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.

Chijet Motor Co CJET shares decreased by 7.9% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock declined by 6.37% to $0.28.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.