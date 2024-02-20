12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares rose 138.8% to $0.82 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

Losers

RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock decreased by 66.2% to $8.77 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $301.6 million.

Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock decreased by 15.99% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $408.8 million.

