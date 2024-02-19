12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Trxade Health MEDS stock rose 105.3% to $8.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA shares moved upwards by 32.78% to $12.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares moved upwards by 13.29% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Delcath Systems DCTH shares increased by 9.92% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.6 million.

Dyadic International DYAI shares moved upwards by 9.84% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.

NexImmune NEXI stock increased by 8.9% to $8.56. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

Losers

Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock decreased by 27.6% to $1.78 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Sientra SIEN stock decreased by 15.9% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

Femasys FEMY stock declined by 12.0% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

Nexalin Technology NXL stock decreased by 7.86% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

Orgenesis ORGS stock declined by 7.61% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Lucid Diagnostics LUCD stock declined by 7.36% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.