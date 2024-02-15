12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 60.0% to $3.61 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $923.5 million.

Pegasystems PEGA stock moved upwards by 33.99% to $67.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Inseego INSG shares moved upwards by 25.5% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.

JFrog FROG shares moved upwards by 24.38% to $46.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Infobird Co IFBD stock rose 22.58% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

AppLovin APP shares rose 21.82% to $57.1. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Focus Universal FCUV stock decreased by 35.7% to $0.42 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

Quantum QMCO stock decreased by 31.76% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.

Fastly FSLY shares declined by 29.47% to $16.61. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

MariaDB MRDB shares decreased by 20.91% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares declined by 18.93% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock fell 18.71% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

