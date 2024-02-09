12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Cleanspark CLSK shares rose 29.3% to $13.58 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Meta Materials MMAT shares increased by 24.11% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

Cloudflare NET stock rose 23.64% to $111.66. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Aeva Technologies AEVA stock rose 20.57% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.6 million.

SPS Commerce SPSC shares rose 15.63% to $212.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Iris Energy IREN shares increased by 14.8% to $5.86. The company's market cap stands at $392.8 million.

Losers

EMCORE EMKR stock fell 34.8% to $0.41 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

MicroAlgo MLGO shares declined by 33.76% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.

Lantronix LTRX shares fell 30.99% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock declined by 24.99% to $21.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million.

eGain EGAN stock fell 23.55% to $5.83. The company's market cap stands at $183.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

CCSC Technology CCTG shares fell 17.27% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million.

