12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 31, 2024 8:06 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Jeffs Brands JFBR shares increased by 12.3% to $3.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Baozun BZUN shares increased by 11.76% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.1 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares increased by 9.38% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock increased by 9.16% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Selina Hospitality SLNA stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares rose 6.24% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.1 million.

Losers

  • Pinstripes Holdings PNST stock declined by 12.1% to $3.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock declined by 10.61% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares fell 9.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • J-Long Group JL stock fell 9.28% to $9.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.3 million.
  • Modine Manufacturing MOD stock fell 7.61% to $61.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • M/I Homes MHO shares fell 7.49% to $125.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

