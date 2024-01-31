12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Jeffs Brands JFBR shares increased by 12.3% to $3.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Baozun BZUN shares increased by 11.76% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.1 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares increased by 9.38% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock increased by 9.16% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Selina Hospitality SLNA stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.

D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares rose 6.24% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.1 million.

Losers

Pinstripes Holdings PNST stock declined by 12.1% to $3.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock declined by 10.61% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares fell 9.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

J-Long Group JL stock fell 9.28% to $9.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.3 million.

Modine Manufacturing MOD stock fell 7.61% to $61.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

M/I Homes MHO shares fell 7.49% to $125.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

