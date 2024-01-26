12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $4.11 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $4.11 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million. Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $84.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $84.6 million. Mesa Air Gr MESA shares rose 4.05% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.

shares rose 4.05% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million. Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares rose 3.69% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million.

shares rose 3.69% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.7 million. Babcock & Wilcox BW shares increased by 3.62% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.8 million.

shares increased by 3.62% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.8 million. Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares increased by 3.14% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Losers

Getaround GETR shares declined by 3.6% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

shares declined by 3.6% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million. Ault Alliance AULT stock fell 3.21% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

stock fell 3.21% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. Richtech Robotics RR stock fell 2.89% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $219.8 million.

stock fell 2.89% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $219.8 million. 374Water SCWO stock decreased by 2.44% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.2 million.

stock decreased by 2.44% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.2 million. Marti Techs MRT shares decreased by 2.12% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.

shares decreased by 2.12% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million. Azul AZUL stock declined by 1.96% to $8.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.